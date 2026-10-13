Israeli forces abduct man in southern Syria amid fresh incursions

Israeli forces abducted a young man during an incursion into a village in southern Syria's Quneitra province on Monday, according to Syria Alikhbaria TV.

The official broadcaster said Israeli troops entered the village of Bariqa and detained the man, without providing details about his identity or where he was taken.

The incident came amid several Israeli military incursions into southern Syria the same day.

In the western Damascus countryside, Israeli forces blew up an abandoned military barracks near the town of Beit Jinn, the channel reported.

A separate Israeli force comprising six military vehicles entered an area south of Al-Rafid in Quneitra province.

Israeli troops also entered the Wadi al-Raqqad area in Daraa province early Monday, opened fire toward agricultural land and withdrew, according to the broadcaster.

The latest incursions came days after the UN Human Rights Office reported around 280 incidents involving armed Israeli incursions into Syria in September, the highest monthly figure recorded this year.

The UN office said Friday that at least 49 Syrians remain in Israeli custody.

Syria has demanded that Israel withdraw from territories it occupied and reaffirmed its commitment to a 1974 disengagement agreement.





