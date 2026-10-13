Trump says Putin, Zelenskyy must reach deal to end 'ridiculous war'

US President Donald Trump on Monday urged Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy to reach an agreement to end the war in Ukraine.

"All I know is that Zelensky and Putin have to get together and end that ridiculous war," Trump told reporters as he departed the White House for Ohio.

"This month, they lost 32,000 people in that war, and it's ridiculous. So they have to get together and get it done," he added.

On Sunday, Trump announced that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to an immediate ceasefire on attacks against each other's energy infrastructure.

Asked about Zelenskyy's support for an "energy ceasefire" and claims that Putin had not agreed to the proposal, Trump said he believed both leaders were in favor of the arrangement.

"I think they both support it. I think they wanna make a deal, but they don't know how. But we're gonna get them to make a deal," he said.

However, Trump's assertion that both sides had agreed to a ceasefire was challenged by a reporter, who noted that Russia and Ukraine had publicly disputed the claim.

When asked about the discrepancy, Trump insisted that an agreement had been reached.

"They agreed. You know why? Because I said, 'You agree' — that's why. They agreed because I said they agreed, and that thing has to get settled," he said.

The president also offered his assessment of the two leaders' willingness to negotiate, saying he believed that Putin was more interested in reaching an agreement than Zelenskyy.

"I think, actually, Putin wants to make a deal more than Zelenskyy," he said.





