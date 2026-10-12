Israeli army fire kills 5 more Palestinians in Gaza, death toll nears 74,400

Israeli army fire killed five Palestinians in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll from Israel's genocidal war since October 2023 to 74,382, the Health Ministry said Monday.

In its daily statistical report, the ministry said the toll included three new fatalities and two people who died of earlier wounds, while 18 people were injured in attacks over the past day, raising the overall number of injuries to 175,416.

Despite a ceasefire in effect since Oct. 10, 2025, Israel has continued daily attacks in the enclave, killing 1,493 Palestinians and injuring 5,299 others, according to the ministry.

Israel's war has also caused widespread destruction, affecting around 90% of Gaza's civilian infrastructure, with an international report estimating recovery and reconstruction costs at around $71.4 billion.