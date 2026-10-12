Russia will only negotiate under pressure: Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Monday that Russia would only negotiate "seriously" under pressure, days after President Donald Trump announced a temporary easing of US sanctions on Russian diesel.

"For Germany and for Europe, such a decision is out of the question," said Merz, referring to the US-Russia diesel deal.

"Russia will only negotiate seriously under pressure, and that is why we are maintaining our sanctions against Russia."

Trump announced Friday that he had spoken to President Vladimir Putin and they struck an agreement for Russia to release large amounts of diesel onto world markets.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky slammed the move, prompting Trump to call Saturday for Ukraine to "get a new leader".

Merz also said he did not believe that Russia would respond to peace proposals.

"You can see this from the proposal for an energy ceasefire that President Trump made over the weekend," he said.

"Russia has now responded to this proposal with massive attacks on Ukraine's civilian energy infrastructure."

Merz, who visited Kyiv last week, said "President Zelensky can rely on Germany in this situation."

Asked whether he now regarded Trump as being on Russia's side, rather than a mediator in the Ukraine war, Merz merely noted the conflict was not yet over.

"It has not ended in the way President Trump intended it to within just a few days at the start of his second term," he said.







