2 Indian nationals missing after tanker hit by drone off Oman’s coast

A drone attack on a tanker off the coast of Oman left two Indian nationals missing while nine others were rescued, a senior Indian official said Sunday.

"On Oct 11, tanker MT PETRO DOLPHIN, carrying 11 Indian seafarers, was subjected to a drone attack at Sohar Anchorage. While nine of our Indian crew members have been successfully rescued and are safe, two Indian nationals currently remain missing," Indian Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal wrote on the US social media platform X.

Sonowal said search and rescue operations are underway by the local coast guard.

"We are continuously coordinating with all relevant authorities to fully support the ongoing rescue efforts and ensure every possible action is taken to safely locate our missing personnel," he said.

Regional tensions have remained high since the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to retaliate against Israeli targets and US military facilities across the region. The war has also severely disrupted navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies.

Iran has since linked the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to measures including an end to hostilities, sanctions relief, the release of frozen assets and the implementation of commitments by Washington.

At least 16 Indian seafarers have been killed since the war broke out in February.