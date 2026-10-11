Ukraine ‘strongly’ condemns deadly missile attack on Riyadh airport

Ukraine on Sunday "strongly" condemned a deadly missile attack on King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha described attacks on civilian infrastructure as a "flagrant violation" of the fundamental principles of international law, including international humanitarian law.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the leadership and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to the families of those killed in this brutal attack, and to the countries whose citizens were among the victims. We wish a swift recovery to all the injured," he wrote on US social media company X.

Sybiha said Kyiv stands in solidarity with the kingdom and reaffirmed its unwavering support for Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Twelve people were killed and 309 injured in Saturday's attack on the main airport in the Saudi capital, according to the civil aviation authority.

Four Saudis, two Bangladeshi nationals and one citizen each from the US, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan were killed in the attack on King Khalid International Airport, the authority said.

The attack came amid heightened tensions following a series of Houthi missile and drone attacks on Saudi airports and facilities in recent days.





