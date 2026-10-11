Yemeni army bombs Houthi positions amid ongoing military escalation

The Yemeni army launched airstrikes on Houthi positions in the southwestern province of Taiz amid military escalation across the country.

In a statement, the army's Taiz Military Axis said airstrikes targeted Houthi positions, gatherings and vehicles at al-Maqrami, al-Jaasha and al-Sallal hills east of Taiz city, as well as Hisn al-Mukhaf and the Bala'an area on the Aqrouz front in the south of the province.

It did not provide any details about possible casualties or damage.

In Sanaa, Yemeni media outlets, including the independent Yemen Future platform, reported separate strikes in the capital but did not identify who carried them out or specify if there were any casualties or damage.

In Saada, the Houthi-run Saba news agency reported six Saudi airstrikes in Majz district and Saada city. Rocket fire was also reported in Sahar district.

Meanwhile, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree vowed that his group would continue attacks on Saudi airports, despite international and UN calls to halt the strikes.

In a post on the US social media company X, Saree warned airlines, aviation personnel and travelers against using Saudi airports and airspace, saying they could be targeted.

The Houthi threat came a day after 12 people were killed and 309 others injured in a Houthi strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday, according to the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation.

The deadly attack came as fighting has escalated in Yemen since July and spilled into neighboring Saudi Arabia.

Yemen has been engulfed in war since the Houthis seized control of Sanaa and several provinces in September 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in March 2015 in support of the Yemeni government.





