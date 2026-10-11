Russian overnight strikes on Ukraine injure 6, including 2 children

Six people, including two children, were injured in Ukraine's city of Dnipro and Sumy region in Russian attacks, as Moscow and Kyiv exchanged overnight strikes Sunday.

In Ukraine, a Russian attack on Dnipro's civilian infrastructure injured four people, including two children, Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the regional military administration, said on Telegram.

A Russian drone attack on an emergency medical vehicle in Ukraine's Sumy region injured a driver and a paramedic, the regional military administration said on Telegram.

Ukraine's Air Force claimed Russia launched 116 attack drones overnight, adding that Ukrainian air defenses shot down or suppressed 94 of them.

In Russia, a Ukrainian drone struck a Yandex data center in the city of Vladimir, marking the third attack on the company's data centers within a week.

The company said data center operations have been completely halted, adding that its platform was operating in emergency mode and that communication channels with technical support might be unstable.

"The Yandex Cloud team is working to restore service operations," it said.

In Sochi, debris from a Ukrainian drone fell on the airport grounds, sparking a fire in one of the administrative buildings, the Krasnodar regional operational headquarters said on Telegram.

Debris also fell in residential areas and hotel grounds, damaging the roof of a private home and sparking a fire at another building, the authorities said.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed it intercepted or destroyed 479 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian territory, annexed Crimea and the Black Sea.

The ministry also said Russian forces struck a data center in Odesa and a dry-cargo vessel at the port of Chornomorsk that allegedly had delivered military-related cargo.

Independent verification of the claims from both sides remains difficult due to the ongoing war.



