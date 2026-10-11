Russia condemns deadly attack on Riyadh airport

Russia on Sunday condemned a missile attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh that killed at least 12 people and injured more than 300.

The Russian Foreign Ministry called on parties to the conflict in the Arabian Peninsula to refrain from striking civilian infrastructure.

"Russia's position remains unchanged: there is no alternative to resolving any crisis situations in the region through political and diplomatic means, while safeguarding the interests of all states located in the area -- without exception," the statement said.

The ministry said no Russian nationals were among the casualties, expressing its "deepest" condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed and wishing a "speedy" recovery to the injured.

Saturday's airport attack killed four Saudis, two Bangladeshi nationals and one citizen each from the US, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan, according to the Saudi civil aviation authority.

The attack came amid heightened tensions following a series of Houthi missile and drone attacks on Saudi airports and facilities in recent days.