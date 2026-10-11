Kremlin says Zelensky currently is incapable of 'considered actions'

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Sunday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is currently in a state of "hysteria" and incapable of taking "considered actions."

In an interview with Vesti media outlet, Peskov said that if Zelensky were capable of measured action, he would show a willingness to pursue peace negotiations with Russia.

"Naturally, being in a state of hysteria, Zelensky is hardly capable of taking any considered actions right now. If he were capable of considered actions, he would be demonstrating an inclination toward peace negotiations," he said.

Peskov accused Zelensky of seeking more money from "all his overseers," including for air defense and long-range weapons, as well as access to Starlink infrastructure to enable Ukrainian strikes deep inside Russian territory.

He also criticized Zelensky's belief that showing "aggression" toward Russia could be effective.

"This is a tragic mistake for Ukraine. You cannot treat Russia that way. Those who behave like that toward Russia pay a price. Right now, Ukraine is paying the price," he said.

Peskov's remarks came two days after US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone and discussed diesel supplies to the US and global markets.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said Russia had agreed to "immediately supply" more than 300,000 tons of diesel fuel to the US and global markets. He said another 500,000 tons would be supplied in November, followed by 1 million tons "immediately thereafter."

Trump added that a further 3 million tons would be delivered "within a short period," depending on the condition of Russian diesel refineries.

Putin said Russian diesel supplies to the US and global markets would benefit the world economy.

Zelensky criticized the US-Russia diesel agreement, warning that every additional billion dollars Moscow earns from exports would fund weapons production, Shahed drone upgrades, missile manufacturing and the recruitment of foreign fighters. He urged Ukraine's partners to "restrict Russia's ability to wage war."

On Saturday, Trump called on Ukraine to "get a new president," accusing Zelensky of repeatedly failing to reach a deal to end the war with Russia.

"I suggest they get a new leader who can make a deal, because he could have made many deals that, for some reason, he never does," Trump said.