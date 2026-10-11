Turkish president highlights shared history, cultural ties among Turkic nations

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday that the partnership among Turkic nations extends far beyond geographical borders, emphasizing their shared history, rich culture and strong emotional bonds.

"Our partnership goes far beyond the borders drawn on maps. Our journey together is built on a deep-rooted history, a rich culture and very strong bonds of affection," Erdogan said in a video message to the Turkic World Youth Gathering held at the Kocaeli Congress Center.

Greeting the participants and wishing the event success, Erdogan expressed his pleasure that the gathering, which he personally announced during a youth meeting in May, was being held in Türkiye's northwestern Kocaeli province.

He welcomed young people attending the event from different parts of the Turkic world and conveyed his greetings and affection to friendly and brotherly peoples through the participants.

Erdogan also congratulated the Justice and Development (AK) Party's Directorate for Relations with Turkic States and everyone involved in organizing the gathering, which brought together young people from across the Turkic world under the motto "Shared Heritage, One Heart."

"I would like to emphasize that our partnership goes far beyond the borders drawn on maps," he said, adding: "Our journey together is built on a deep-rooted history, a rich culture and very strong bonds of affection."

"In this regard, I consider it very important that the children of Anatolia come together with you, my young brothers and sisters from different regions of the Turkic world.

"We will continue to provide the strongest possible support to you, young people who unite your energies around a common ideal toward a prosperous future," he added.

Erdogan also highlighted the upcoming 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, scheduled to take place in Ankara later this month.

"As Turkiye, we aim, God willing, to take our ideal of 'unity in language, thought and action' one step further with the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, which we will hold in Ankara at the end of this month," he said.

Concluding his message, Erdogan wished the gathering success and said: "I entrust you all to God's protection. Stay well."



