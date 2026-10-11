Death toll from Riyadh airport attack rises to 13 as Indian national succumbs to injuries

The death toll from Saturday's Houthi attack on King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh rose to 13 after an Indian national succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, the Indian Embassy said.

In a statement on Facebook, the embassy said an Indian citizen injured in the Oct. 10 attack "has unfortunately lost his life today."

The embassy expressed condolences to the victim's family and said it was in contact with them.

It also pledged full support to ensure the prompt repatriation of his remains to India.

Saudi authorities said earlier that the attack on the airport had killed 12 people and injured 309 others.