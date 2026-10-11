Indonesian, Egyptian presidents condemn Israeli settlement expansion in Jakarta talks

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi (centre R) inspects a guard of honour alongside Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto during a welcome ceremony at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on October 11, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi condemned Israel's illegal settlement expansion during bilateral talks in Jakarta on Sunday, according to Indonesia's state-run Antara news agency.

"We strongly condemn Israel's illegal settlement construction and actions that only worsen the situation," Subianto said in a joint statement, calling for an immediate de-escalation of regional conflicts, Antara reported.

The two leaders expressed concern over violations of international law and military operations causing civilian casualties, reaffirming their support for a two-state solution.

Subianto pledged continued humanitarian aid and diplomatic support for Palestinians, warning that further escalation threatened global stability.

Sisi called for an independent Palestinian state within the June 1967 borders, with occupied East Jerusalem as its capital, describing it as the "only way" to achieve lasting peace.

He also welcomed the elevation of bilateral ties to a strategic partnership.

The two countries also signed memoranda of understanding covering a strategic partnership action plan, visa exemptions for holders of diplomatic, service and special passports, statistics, and maritime affairs and fisheries.

Indonesia is the final stop on Sisi's Asian tour, which also included visits to South Korea and Malaysia. He is expected to return to Egypt after concluding his visit.