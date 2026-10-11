European leaders denounce latest Houthi attack on Riyadh airport

Cars drive past the gates of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on September 19, 2026. (AFP File Photo)

Several European leaders on Sunday denounced the latest Houthi attack targeting King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul "strongly" condemned the attack on US social media platform X, calling it a "terrorist act" against Saudi Arabia and civil aviation.

UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband also said he was "appalled" by the attack, adding that the UK stands "in solidarity with those affected," according to the BBC.

The French Foreign Ministry also condemned the attack in a written statement, extending condolences to all those affected.

"France reaffirms its full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It will continue to stand by its side in defending its territory and infrastructure. It calls on the Houthis to immediately cease their attacks," the statement said.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also "strongly" condemned the attack and voiced solidarity with Saudi Arabia on X, vowing to continue cooperation with regional partners "to promote stability and freedom of navigation" in the area.

"Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are unacceptable and must cease," she said.

Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen also condemned the attack, offering the Netherlands' "full solidarity" with the people of Saudi Arabia and its Gulf partners.

"The Government of Spain condemns the brutal Houthi terrorist attack against Riyadh's international airport," the Spanish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It reiterated solidarity with Saudi Arabia and the Yemeni government "in the face of the unacceptable Houthi attacks."

"Spain urges a de-escalation and calls for a negotiated solution under the auspices of the United Nations, and the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2216," the statement added.

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker also condemned the attack "in the strongest terms" on X.

"Targeting civilian infrastructure is inexcusable and utterly reprehensible. Austria stands in full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and all those affected by these heinous terrorist attacks," Stocker said.

Saturday's airport attack killed four Saudis, two Bangladeshi nationals and one citizen each from the US, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan, according to the Saudi civil aviation authority.

The attack came amid heightened tensions following a series of Houthi missile and drone attacks on Saudi airports and facilities in recent days.