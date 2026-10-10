Trump says Iran 'failing badly,' keeps military option open

US President Donald Trump said Friday that Washington may take action against Iran, while asserting that Tehran is "failing badly."

Asked why a US response might be tied to the Nov. 3 midterm elections -- about three weeks away -- rather than being carried out now, Trump said: "We may. We will see."

"But I think that they're failing badly. Their country is failing badly. Their military is defeated. They have no navy. They have no air force. They have 300% inflation, and Iran is in very bad shape," he told reporters.

Trump did not elaborate on what steps his administration could take or a timeline for possible action.

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to respond with missile and drone attacks in the region and effectively closing the Strait of Hormuz.

The war has continued for more than seven months, driving up global energy prices as commercial oil traffic through the strategic waterway has effectively halted.

The US and Iran signed a framework agreement in June following mediation efforts by Pakistan and Qatar to halt hostilities and pave the way for negotiations.

Implementation of the agreement has since stalled amid disagreements, including on security and navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.