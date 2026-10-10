UK vows to maintain pressure on Russia over Trump-Putin diesel deal

The UK government on Saturday vowed to maintain pressure on Russia following a recently announced diesel deal between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The UK's position could not be clearer. We will continue working closely with international partners to ensure Ukraine has the military and financial support it needs to defend itself. We will also maintain pressure on Russia," a UK government spokesperson said in a written statement.

The spokesperson noted that London would maintain pressure through the "toughest sanctions regime" it has ever imposed by increasing the cost of "Putin's aggression" and supporting efforts to secure peace.

"Ukraine has repeatedly demonstrated it is serious about peace, but Russia has repeatedly rejected full and partial ceasefires while continuing attacks on Ukrainian civilians and energy," the statement added.

Spokesperson further stressed the UK's commitment to supporting Ukraine "for as long as it takes and to working with partners to bring about a durable peace."

Putin and Trump spoke over the phone on Friday. Trump described the conversation as a "highly successful discussion."

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the talks resulted in an agreement for Russia to "immediately supply" more than 300,000 tons of diesel fuel to US and global markets.

He said another 500,000 tons would be supplied in November, followed by 1 million tons and an additional 3 million tons "within a short period," depending on the condition of Russian diesel refineries.

Putin said Russian diesel supplies to US and global markets would benefit the world economy, adding that the two leaders discussed the global energy sector, prospects for resolving the Ukraine war, the situation in Iran, and bilateral relations.





