Thousands protest in Berlin against German Chancellor Merz’s policies

Around 2,600 people demonstrated against the federal government's policies in downtown Berlin on Saturday, media reports said.

The organizers, who call themselves Project M1illion, are demanding, among other things, the resignation of the federal government, the introduction of a direct democracy system similar to that of Switzerland, a halt to healthcare reform, the abolition of public broadcasting fees and the carbon tax, and a realistic analysis of all aspects of Germany's energy security, according to public broadcaster RBB.

Banners also called for a stricter immigration policy and better relations with Russia. Many of the participants waved German flags as well as peace flags.

The demonstrators chanted slogans such as "Merz must go," referring to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and "We are the people."

Many participants carried placards bearing messages such as "Resignation: a small step for Merz, a giant leap for Germany," "Merz is Ukraine's chancellor and a chancellor who betrays his own people," "Stop rearmament and arms supplies," "Those with no knowledge want to rule us; that is why we are demonstrating," "Peace with Russia," "The government acts, we suffer," and "This government is a disgrace to Germany."

The police, who deployed hundreds of officers to secure the march, reported no major incidents.

Most Germans say Merz's reform drive is heading the wrong way, and the conservative leader has reached a personal low, according to a survey published on Thursday.

The poll for public broadcaster ZDF found that 59% of respondents believe the coalition's planned and partly adopted changes to pensions, health care and long-term care are going in "the wrong direction." Only 30% said the measures are on the right track.





