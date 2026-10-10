Sweden regrets US-Russia diesel agreement

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson voiced regret Saturday over a recently announced diesel deal between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We regret the US agreement with Russia to supply diesel, as energy revenues are a vital source of funding Russia's war of aggression," Kristersson wrote on US social media platform X.

He reiterated Sweden's ongoing position to stand with Ukraine "for as long as it takes," and called for more pressure to be put on Russia and more support to be provided to Ukraine.

"On Monday, the EU will adopt the largest sanctions package to date, listing 1,600 entities in the Russian military industrial complex. This is - in contrast - a welcome step," Kristersson added.

He further called on countries to do more against the shadow fleet and make use of the frozen Russian assets.

"In all of this, we need to stay closely coordinated in the EU and with the US, UK and other international partners. The broad political and popular support in Sweden for Ukraine is a strength and an asset in these turbulent times," he added.

Putin and Trump spoke over the phone on Friday. Trump described the conversation as a "highly successful discussion."

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the talks resulted in an agreement for Russia to "immediately supply" more than 300,000 tons of diesel fuel to US and global markets.

He said another 500,000 tons would be supplied in November, followed by 1 million tons and an additional 3 million tons "within a short period," depending on the condition of Russian diesel refineries.

Putin said Russian diesel supplies to US and global markets would benefit the world economy, adding that the two leaders discussed the global energy sector, prospects for resolving the Ukraine war, the situation in Iran, and bilateral relations.





