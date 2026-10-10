Palestinian president postpones legislative elections to Sept. 11, 2027

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas issued a decree Saturday setting presidential and legislative elections for Sept. 11, 2027, revoking an earlier decree that had scheduled legislative elections for Nov. 28, 2026.

The decree calls on Palestinians, including those in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip, to take part in simultaneous elections for the president of the State of Palestine and members of the Palestinian Legislative Council, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

The decree followed "a decision by the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and consultations with Palestinian factions and political forces, which resulted in a national consensus on obstacles posed by Israeli measures to holding elections on the previously scheduled date and the need to establish suitable political, security and field conditions for free, fair and inclusive elections," the report said.



