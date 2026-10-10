UAE National Guard rescues 22 people after oil tanker catches fire in Gulf

The UAE National Guard said Saturday it rescued 22 Asian nationals after a fire broke out aboard an oil tanker in Gulf waters.

In a statement, the National Guard said its Coast Guard Group received a distress call from the tanker's crew reporting a fire on board and immediately launched a response operation.

Specialized teams located the vessel, reached it and rescued all 22 crew members, the statement said.

The rescued crew members received first aid before being handed over to the relevant authorities.

All 22 were reported to be in stable condition.



