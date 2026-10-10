2 police officers seriously wounded in shooting in Philadelphia, US

Two police officers were seriously wounded when a gunman opened fire on them multiple times in Philadelphia, in the US state of Pennsylvania, early Saturday, officials said.

The shooting occurred on the 100 block of North 52nd Street in West Philadelphia, CBS News reported, citing police.

Officers were dispatched to the area following a report of an armed man on the porch of a house, Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said.

When officers arrived and approached the suspect, he opened fire on them, Bethel said.

Mayor Cherelle Parker said both officers were seriously wounded and taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where they underwent surgery.

Officials had not provided an update on their conditions at the time of the report.

Bethel said one of the wounded officers, a 40-year-old father of two, was shot three times.

The second officer, a 33-year-old father of five, sustained 12 gunshot wounds, he added.

Police eventually pulled the suspect from a tree and took him into custody, the commissioner said.

Authorities recovered three firearms at the scene, including two handguns and a shotgun.

Bethel said one of the handguns had been taken from one of the wounded officers.





