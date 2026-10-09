Poland, Lithuania sign power link deal to strengthen Baltic energy security

Poland and Lithuania signed an agreement Thursday to advance a new electricity interconnector aimed at strengthening Baltic energy security amid concerns over hybrid threats to critical infrastructure.

Poland's electricity transmission operator PSE and its Lithuanian counterpart Litgrid signed the agreement in Vilnius, setting out responsibilities for the cross-border connection of Harmony Link, the countries' second electricity link.

Construction is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2027, with the link scheduled to become operational by the end of 2030, according to Polish broadcaster TVP World.

Polish Energy Minister Milosz Motyka, who attended the ceremony, warned that incidents linked to hybrid warfare could disrupt electricity systems across Europe.

"The agreement signed today marks another step forward in the implementation of a strategic investment that will strengthen the energy system of the entire region," he said, according to a statement released by the Polish Energy Ministry.

"Poland and Lithuania want to be prepared for various scenarios-from failures and extreme weather events to hybrid threats. Strong regional cooperation means greater security for each of us," he added.

Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevicius said the project would bolster regional security and support Lithuania's ambition to become an electricity exporter.

"Harmony Link is more than just an electricity interconnector between two close neighbors and strategic partners. This project, which has today reached another important milestone, is helping to build an even more secure, resilient and reliable energy system," he said, according to TVP World.

Motyka and Lithuanian Energy Minister Lukas Savickas also signed a joint statement on strengthening energy infrastructure security and mutual assistance.

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia disconnected from the Russian-controlled electricity network in February 2025 and synchronized their grids with continental Europe through Poland.

Harmony Link will supplement the existing LitPol Link, operational since 2015, and could raise the combined electricity exchange capacity between Poland and Lithuania to 1,200 megawatts.





