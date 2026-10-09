UN says Gaza shelter supplies cover just 17% of winter needs as nearly 2M require aid

Nearly 2 million Palestinians in Gaza urgently need shelter assistance as winter approaches, while Israeli restrictions continue to prevent the entry of critical supplies, the UN migration agency said on Friday.

The IOM said in a statement that nearly all of Gaza's population remains in need of shelter assistance one year after a ceasefire was announced, with available stocks and incoming supplies covering only 17% of identified winter needs.

"Families who have already endured repeated displacement and devastating loss must be able to face the winter in safety and dignity," IOM Director General Amy Pope said in the statement.

More than half of tents and makeshift shelters are in "poor condition," which requires replacement, while many Palestinians are living in war-damaged buildings at risk of collapse.

An assessment by an IOM partner identified more than 3,600 buildings requiring demolition, removal or evacuation due to safety risks.

Meanwhile, nearly 1.8 million people are living in displacement sites, 56% of which face medium to high flood risks, raising concerns about further displacement as heavy rainfall approaches.

The agency said approximately 8,600 emergency shelter kits remain stranded outside Gaza after being turned away by Israeli authorities.

The IOM urged immediate and sustained access for tents, emergency shelter kits, temporary housing units and construction materials to strengthen shelters, repair damaged homes and provide safer accommodation, stressing that equipment, fuel and spare parts are also essential for debris removal and early recovery.

"The solutions are known, the supplies are ready and humanitarian teams are prepared to deliver," Pope said.





