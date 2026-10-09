Trump calls users of term 'artificial intelligence' the 'enemy'

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the White House considers anyone who uses the term "artificial intelligence" instead of "super intelligence" an "enemy," reinforcing his administration's push to rebrand the technology.

"The White House considers anyone that uses the term, 'Artificial Intelligence,' as opposed to the highly accepted new and more accurate term, 'Super Intelligence,' THE ENEMY! President DONALD J. TRUMP," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Trump formalized the terminology change in an executive order on Sept. 29, directing federal departments and agencies to use "Super Intelligence" and "SI" instead of "Artificial Intelligence" and "AI" in official correspondence, public communications, websites, reports, policy documents and other non-statutory documents, to the extent permitted by law.

The order also directs the White House science and technology adviser to submit proposed legislative language establishing a federal definition within 60 days. The proposal must assess whether the new definition should modify, expand or supersede the existing statutory definition.

Separately, Trump established a Super Intelligence Force to coordinate the federal government's approach to the technology.

The group is led by Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton and includes Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew Ferguson, Pentagon Chief Technology Officer Emil Michael and Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor.