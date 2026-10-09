China’s National Day holiday tourism spending reaches $110.1B

Domestic tourism spending in China reached 738.38 billion yuan ($110.1 billion) during China's week-long National Day holiday, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said Friday.

The country recorded 826 million domestic tourist trips during the holiday, with the daily average number of trips increasing 6.3% compared with the eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday in 2025.

Average daily tourism spending rose 4.3% over the same period. The daily comparisons account for the difference in the length of the holiday periods.

The ministry said rural tourism attracted visitors through autumn sightseeing, cultural heritage experiences and agricultural activities.

China also hosted 180 large-scale performances during the holiday, including 125 concerts and 55 music festivals.

Local authorities distributed more than $46.2 million in consumption subsidies during a nationwide campaign promoting cultural and tourism spending.

Designated national nighttime culture and tourism consumption areas recorded 107 million visits, up 5.6% year-on-year.

China received about 2.98 million inbound tourist visits during the holiday, with the daily average rising 6.5% in 2025, according to the ministry.





