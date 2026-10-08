Trump says US will not attack Iran before midterm elections

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that the US will not attack Iran before the midterm elections because the two sides are engaged in "productive discussions."

"We will not be attacking Iran at any time prior to the Midterm Elections to be held in the United States on November 3rd," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

Trump said the US and Iran are having "productive discussions," while maintaining that a blockade of Iran "will remain in full force and effect."

Trump also claimed that oil was flowing through the Strait of Hormuz at "record numbers," claiming that 22 million barrels had passed through the waterway later Wednesday and that "not one barrel" came from or was going to Iran.

"Iran will not have a nuclear weapon!" he added.

His comments come amid media reports that the White House asked the Pentagon to develop options for strikes on Iranian targets that could be carried out before the midterm elections.

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to respond with missile and drone attacks in the region and effectively close the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies.

The US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding in June following mediation efforts by Pakistan and Qatar to halt hostilities and pave the way for negotiations. Implementation has since stalled amid disagreements, including on security and navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.