TÜRKIYES INTELLIGENCE CHIEF MEETS SYRIAN FOREIGN MINISTER IN ANKARA

Türkiye's intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın met Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani in Ankara, security sources said.

The meeting addressed Türkiye-Syria relations, areas of bilateral cooperation, relations with neighboring countries and regional stability, the sources said.

They said the two officials also assessed the status of the integration process following the dissolution of the SDF.

They discussed maintaining coordination in the fight against terrorist groups, including ISIS (Daesh), the sources added.

The talks also addressed continuing Israeli attacks in southern Syria, they said.

The sources said the officials further discussed the implications of lifting US sanctions on Syria and how the move could contribute to strengthening the country's defense capabilities.