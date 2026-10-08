 Contact Us
News Türkiye Turkish, Syrian foreign ministers meet in Ankara

Turkish, Syrian foreign ministers meet in Ankara

According to information obtained from sources at the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday met with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani in Ankara.

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published October 08,2026 11:11 PM
Updated October 08,2026 11:25 PM
Subscribe
TURKISH, SYRIAN FOREIGN MINISTERS MEET IN ANKARA
(AA Photo)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday met with his Syrian counterpart Hassan al-Shaibani in the capital Ankara, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

No further information on the meeting was provided by officials.

On Sept. 13, Fidan paid an official visit to Syria to discuss bilateral relations and efforts supported by Türkiye to establish lasting stability, peace and prosperity in Syria.

During the visit, Fidan also discussed developments concerning Syria's integration process, particularly the dissolution of the SDF, and underlined the importance of the timely implementation of decisions taken on the matter.