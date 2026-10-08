Turkish, Syrian foreign ministers meet in Ankara

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday met with his Syrian counterpart Hassan al-Shaibani in the capital Ankara, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

No further information on the meeting was provided by officials.

On Sept. 13, Fidan paid an official visit to Syria to discuss bilateral relations and efforts supported by Türkiye to establish lasting stability, peace and prosperity in Syria.

During the visit, Fidan also discussed developments concerning Syria's integration process, particularly the dissolution of the SDF, and underlined the importance of the timely implementation of decisions taken on the matter.