Belgian foreign minister condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot speaks during a plenary session in the Belgian Federal Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, 08 October 2026. (EPA Photo)

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot on Thursday condemned the latest Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, expressing solidarity with Riyadh and calling for civilian protection and regional de-escalation.

"Belgium stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia and expresses its full support to the Kingdom following the latest deadly Houthi attacks," Prevot said on the US social media platform X.

He condemned "unacceptable attacks" on Saudi sovereignty and civilian infrastructure and expressed condolences to the families of victims and those injured.

Prevot also said more than 200,000 people had been displaced by renewed fighting in Yemen, worsening an already severe humanitarian crisis.

"These attacks must stop. Civilians must be protected, wherever they are," he said, calling for "de-escalation, humanitarian relief and a return to diplomacy."