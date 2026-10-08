Norway tightens travel advice for Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks

Houthi fighters ride in a pickup truck on a street, in Sana'a, Yemen, 07 October 2026. (EPA Photo)

Norway tightened its travel advice for Saudi Arabia on Thursday amid a deteriorating security situation linked to attacks by Houthi forces in Yemen, Norwegian public broadcaster NRK reported.

The Norwegian Foreign Ministry now advises against all travel to areas within 110 kilometers (68 miles) of the border with Yemen, as well as the cities of Abha and Khamis Mushait, according to NRK.

The ministry also advises against non-essential travel to other parts of Saudi Arabia, the broadcaster said.

The updated advice follows an escalation in Houthi attacks targeting military and civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including airports.

Saudi authorities have reported casualties in recent attacks.