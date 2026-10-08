Trump may order new strike on Iran before midterms: Reports

The White House has asked the Pentagon to develop options for strikes on Iranian targets that could be carried out before the Nov. 3 midterm elections, according to media reports on Wednesday.

Asked about the reports, a Pentagon official told Anadolu: "The Department's job is to develop and present military options to the president."

The official did not confirm or deny the reports.

The Atlantic reported, citing two administration officials, that the size and targets of any potential strikes—and whether the administration will ultimately proceed— are still being debated.

Trump's advisers believe the right moment for new strikes would be after the midterms rather than before, the magazine said.

A White House official told The Atlantic that Trump "has all options available at any time," but did not address questions about the timing of possible strikes.

Separately, Axios reported that the Pentagon instructed US Central Command (CENTCOM) several days ago to conclude preparations for resuming major combat operations in Iran, citing US officials.

The directive did not include a specific date for launching strikes, according to the report.

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic route for energy supplies.

Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding in June following mediation efforts by Pakistan and Qatar to halt hostilities and pave the way for negotiations.

Implementation of the agreement has since stalled amid disagreements, including on security and navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said in an address to the UN General Assembly in New York last month that he expects to reach a deal with Iran after the US midterm elections, warning that he faces a "big decision" on whether to pursue an agreement or "annihilate" the country