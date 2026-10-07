WHO urges 'constant and uninterrupted flow of supplies’ into Gaza

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday urged a "constant and uninterrupted flow" of supplies into the Gaza Strip at scale, as the war marked its third year.

"A year later, the health situation in Gaza remains critical and the needs of almost two million people are overwhelming," Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva, noting that Saturday will mark one year since the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect.

Tedros urged a "constant and uninterrupted flow of supplies at scale," as well as the restoration of health services and the opening of medical corridors.

He also demanded that the ceasefire be respected and maintained and endorsed "lasting peace and a political solution."

EBOLA CASES REACH 8,665, DEATHS 4,178



Tedros said confirmed cases of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo have risen to 8,665, including 4,178 deaths, with the outbreak slowing in some areas while continuing to expand in others.

New hotspots are still appearing, including near the South Sudan border, he said.

Kenya has also reported a case involving a national who fell ill in Congo before traveling through Uganda to Nairobi. The patient later died, while authorities are monitoring 55 contacts.

Tedros praised Kenya's response and advised against blanket travel or trade restrictions.

"Transparency should be rewarded, not punished," he said.