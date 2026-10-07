New York mayor highlights US 'complicity' in Gaza genocide on Oct. 7 anniversary

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Wednesday highlighted US "complicity" in the genocide in the Gaza Strip on the third anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks.

"This day is profoundly painful for so many New Yorkers," Mamdani said in a post on US social media platform X. "We grieve alongside our many friends and neighbors who still carry that unthinkable loss."

He added that the suffering "did not begin nor end that day," pointing to Israel's genocide in Gaza, which has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians, including more than 21,000 children.

"Many New Yorkers are reckoning with this unbearable grief, and we mourn alongside them-all while knowing that our tax dollars fund these war crimes," he said.

Mamdani urged people to reject "a world in which occupation and apartheid continue," and criticized the US government for its "complicity with every arms shipment."

"To honor the dead, we must fight for a world in which every person can live with freedom, safety, and dignity," he added.

Following the Oct. 7 events, Israel launched a brutal offensive on Gaza, which has also injured 175,000 victims and turned the enclave into ruins.

Despite a ceasefire that took effect in October 2025, Israel has continued its daily attacks on Gaza, killing more than 1,400 Palestinians and injuring nearly 5,000, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.