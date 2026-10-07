Iranian president says US deal ‘not out of reach’ in call with Putin

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said during a call with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, that reaching an agreement with the US is "not out of reach" if Washington adheres to international legal frameworks, according to the Iranian presidency.

The two leaders discussed regional developments, Iran-US negotiations and relations, according to a statement.

Pezeshkian briefed Putin on negotiations between Iran and the US mediated by Pakistan, describing Washington's "double standards and maximalism" as the biggest obstacle to reaching a fair agreement.

He said Tehran was prepared to reach a "balanced and fair" agreement that would ensure lasting peace and security in the region.

"Our red line is Iran's national interests and the rights of the Iranian people," said Pezeshkian, adding that if Washington adhered to international legal frameworks, reaching an agreement would not be out of reach.

The Iranian president also described Gulf countries as Iran's "brothers" and expressed regret about the use of US military bases in those countries for attacks against Iran.

He said Tehran was ready to cooperate with neighboring countries to achieve regional peace and security without the presence or involvement of powers from outside the region.

Putin reiterated Russia's support for diplomatic efforts to reach a political settlement to the war and expressed Moscow's readiness to continue helping to find a diplomatic solution, according to the statement.

He also stressed the need to respect Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and backed Tehran's demands for compensation for damage caused during the war and long-term security guarantees against additional attacks.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty and maintaining close coordination in international forums.

Iran and Russia signed the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty in January 2025 to strengthen cooperation in several areas, including trade, energy, transport and security.

The US-Israeli war with Iran erupted in late February with attacks against Iran, followed by Iranian retaliatory strikes in the region.

Washington and Tehran signed an initial agreement in June following mediation efforts by Pakistan and Qatar to halt hostilities and pave the way for negotiations.

Implementation of the agreement has since stalled amid disagreements, including on security and navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.