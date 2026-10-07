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News World Erdoğan stresses importance of Black Sea navigation safety in call with Putin

Erdoğan stresses importance of Black Sea navigation safety in call with Putin

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone on Wednesday to discuss bilateral ties and regional security, with Erdoğan emphasizing the urgency of Black Sea maritime safety and renewing his offer to facilitate direct peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published October 07,2026 03:07 PM
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ERDOĞAN STRESSES IMPORTANCE OF BLACK SEA NAVIGATION SAFETY IN CALL WITH PUTIN

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues, in a phone call on Wednesday, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

Turkish President Erdoğan told Putin in ⁠a phone ⁠call on Wednesday that efforts to ensure safe navigation in ⁠the Black Sea were important, the Turkish presidency said, adding that Erdoğan reiterated his offer to help facilitate direct talks between Russia and Ukraine.

During the call, Erdoğan also congratulated Putin on his birthday and on his party's success in the Duma elections.

NATO member ⁠Türkiye, ⁠which has maintained good ties with both Moscow and Kyiv since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, has repeatedly called ⁠on both sides to halt attacks in the Black Sea.

Ankara says it is awaiting responses to ⁠a ‌proposal it conveyed ‌to Russia ⁠and Ukraine ‌aimed at stopping the attacks and ensuring ⁠the safe ⁠shipment of grain ⁠from the region.