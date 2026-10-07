Trump welcomes Türkiye, Pakistan military support for Saudi Arabia

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he welcomed an agreement by Türkiye and Pakistan to provide military support to Saudi Arabia as part of a new collective defense arrangement involving the three countries.

Speaking to reporters at the White House before departing for Texas, Trump was asked about the decision by Türkiye and Pakistan to send military forces to Saudi Arabia under the Mecca Defense Alliance.

"I think they want to help Saudi Arabia, and I think that's great," he replied.

Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan agreed Monday to "immediately" implement collective defense commitments and take measures to ensure the "rapid deployment" of agreed military forces and capabilities to Saudi Arabia, according to a statement.