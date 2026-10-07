Pro-Palestine demonstrators rally outside Israeli Embassy in Athens

Dozens of pro-Palestine demonstrators gathered outside the Israeli Embassy in Athens on Wednesday to protest Israel's actions in Gaza and express solidarity with Palestinians.

The protesters, including Palestinians, carried Palestinian flags and called for an end to Israeli attacks on Gaza and freedom for Palestine.

They also chanted slogans against the US and NATO.

The demonstrators protested US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to Athens, voicing opposition to Washington's support for Israel.

Greek police were deployed around the Israeli Embassy and took security measures during the demonstration.