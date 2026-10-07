Trump says administration to watch midterm elections 'very closely'

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that his administration will be "very closely" watching the midterm elections in November.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump was asked concerns about election integrity and whether the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) would take new measures to hold states accountable if they do not comply with proposed requirements involving paper ballots and election machines.

"We're watching very carefully the elections because we need honest elections," he said.

Trump said election integrity was among the key issues he believes the country needs to address, alongside border security and accurate election reporting.

"We need fair reporting. We need borders. You know there are certain things our country needs," Trump said. "One of them is honest elections. It's a big deal."

Trump did not provide details about potential enforcement measures by the DHS or outline new federal requirements for states during the exchange.

"We're going to be watching very, very closely," he said.