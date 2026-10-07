Kim reaffirms N. Korea’s ‘invariable’ support for Russia amid war with Ukraine

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday reaffirmed Pyongyang's "invariable" support for Russia amid its war with Ukraine.

"I reaffirm my invariable support for you and the Russian Federation, being firmly convinced that the Russian people's sacred war of justice for defending the sovereignty, security interests and territorial integrity of the country will surely end with their victory," Kim said in a congratulatory message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Russia has "firmly consolidated its dignity and position as a big power" over the last two decades, Kim said.

"I am pleased to have good friendship with you and open up a new chapter for the development of the relations between our two countries," he added.

It is the "steadfast" policy of Pyongyang and "my unshakable option" to attach importance to the comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance with Russia and to "steadily expand and develop the joint work," Kim said.

Relations between Pyongyang and Moscow have significantly deepened since the two countries signed a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty in June 2024.

The pact includes a mutual defense provision requiring either side to provide military assistance if the other is subjected to an armed attack.

In August 2025, North Korea sent around 1,000 military engineers to Russia's Kursk region to assist Russian forces in clearing land mines planted during fighting with Ukrainian troops.

The deployment followed an earlier dispatch of an estimated 15,000 combat troops to support Russia's war effort, according to South Korea's spy agency, which claims North Korea has lost 2,000 troops in the war.