Australian opposition pledges ‘largest’ migration cut in country’s history

Australia's opposition coalition pledged Tuesday to carry out what it called the "biggest cut to immigration" in the country's history, proposing to slash net overseas migration to 100,000 annually during its first two years in government.

Opposition leader Angus Taylor unveiled the plan as the Liberal-National Coalition seeks to link immigration levels with housing availability and pressure on public services, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Under the proposal, the number of temporary visa holders would be reduced by around 650,000 over four years, while permanent skilled migration would remain capped at 185,000 places annually.

International students would face significant restrictions.

The coalition plans to cap new international student commencements at 240,000 and abolish most Temporary Graduate Visas, with exemptions for PhD students and those studying health and education or attending regional universities.

It would also halve Australia's humanitarian intake to 10,000 places annually and require most people seeking second or subsequent temporary visas to apply from outside Australia.

"A temporary visa should mean temporary. Australia is a home, not a hotel," the coalition said.

Net migration would rise gradually after the initial cuts, reaching 160,000 in the fourth year under the plan.

Migration has become a major Australian political issue amid housing and cost-of-living pressures.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's Labor government has also moved to tighten migration settings, including international student rules, while arguing that migration remains important for filling critical skills shortages.