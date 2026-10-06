UEFA investigate Ireland-Israel tunnel bustup after spitting claim

UEFA confirmed on Tuesday that it has opened an investigation into the tunnel bust-up during last weekend's Nations League game between the Republic of Ireland and Israel in Serbia.

The row took place at half-time in the 1-1 draw in Backa Topola, with media reports saying that a member of the Republic of Ireland coaching staff claimed he had been spat at by an Israel player.

Republic of Ireland head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson later confirmed there had been a fracas.

"Yeah, I was there," he told journalists after the game.

"I'm not going to comment on that one, that's something that a disciplinary committee would probably look at."

On Tuesday, UEFA said that "following a review of the official reports which contained an allegation of an incident in or around the tunnel at halftime, a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has been appointed to conduct the appropriate disciplinary investigation regarding potential misconducts from player(s)."

Asked about the half-time incident, Israel head coach Ran Ben-Shimon said he "didn't see anything".

It was the second time in a week that the two teams had played amid tensions over the war in Gaza.

Ireland won the first match 3-0 in Hungary.

On Sunday, Israel's players wore black armbands to commemorate the victims of Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack, after Irish players wore them to protest against the war in Gaza.

The Irish players again bowed their heads during the Israeli anthem and the teams refused to shake hands before the match.