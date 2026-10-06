UN chief urges US, Iran to return to diplomacy, end war, hails Pakistan’s ‘pivotal role’

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday urged the US and Iran to return to diplomacy and end the war, while hailing Pakistan's "pivotal role" in creating conditions for dialogue between the two sides.

"Your efforts helped deliver the 17 June Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, the subsequent ceasefire, and the framework for further negotiations," he said, adding that "every Pakistani should be proud of that pivotal role."

His remarks came during a joint news conference with Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad. Guterres is visiting the country from Tuesday to Thursday.

"And from Islamabad, I want to send a loud and clear message to all parties: End the conflict. Return to diplomacy. Fully restore navigational rights and freedoms in accordance with international law," Guterres said.

On Palestine, he said there would "never be peace in the region" until the Palestinian people's right to self-determination is fully realized, "as Pakistan has long championed."

Dar said the two sides discussed regional and global issues related to peace and security, including Palestine, Jammu and Kashmir, Afghanistan, counterterrorism and the future of multilateralism.

He said he briefed Guterres on Pakistan's positions on Jammu and Kashmir and the Indus Waters Treaty, reaffirming Islamabad's call for a "just and peaceful" resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions.



