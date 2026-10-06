UK police arrest 22-year-old in ongoing terrorism probe

Armed police man a roadblock while posted outside RAF Fairford base in Fairford, south-west England on September 27, 2026, as UK counter-terrorism police investigate an incident near the base in the village of Whelford. (AFP Photo)

A 22-year-old British national has been arrested on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts in connection with an incident near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, UK counter-terrorism police said Tuesday.

The man was arrested in Westminster, London, on Tuesday as part of an ongoing investigation into the incident near the Royal Air Force base last month.

On Sept. 27, police initially detained five British men near RAF Fairford after spotting three suspicious vans, initiating a counter-terrorism investigation into a suspected plot. A sixth person was arrested on Oct. 1.

The arrest marks the seventh made in connection with the investigation. The previously arrested six other men have since been released on bail, police said.

Vicki Evans, senior national coordinator for Counterterrorism Policing, said the investigation "remains live" and that officers are continuing to pursue "multiple lines of enquiry."

Police have not provided further details about the nature of the alleged preparations or the incident that prompted the investigation.

Authorities said inquiries remain ongoing.