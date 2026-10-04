Serbian Orthodox Church says Christians in Palestine face persecution, discrimination

The Serbian Orthodox Church said on Saturday that Christians in Palestine face persecution and discrimination, warning against attempts to marginalize their historical presence.

In a letter to Palestinian official Ramzi Khouri, Serbian Patriarch Porfirije expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people, as well as concern on worsening conditions facing Christians and other residents in the region.

The church said the community was facing "suffering, persecution and discrimination," stressing that the suffering of civilians regardless of their faith or background was incompatible with human dignity.

It urged the protection of Christian communities, noting that Christians have maintained a continuous presence in the region for more than 2,000 years and remain an integral part of its history and heritage.

The church also warned that excluding or marginalizing any religious or ethnic community risked damaging the region's social and religious fabric, and urged respect for international law and religious rights.

Porfirije said the church would continue raising the protection of Christian communities and efforts for peace in the Middle East in meetings with political leaders and international institutions.

Khouri is a member of the Palestine Liberation Organization's Executive Committee, and heads the Higher Presidential Committee for Church Affairs in Palestine.

The Palestinian committee has repeatedly raised concerns about attacks on Christian communities and institutions in the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, as well as restrictions affecting worship, education and access to religious sites.

The effect has also extended to the Gaza Strip, where five Palestinians were killed early Saturday, including four women, two of whom were Christians.