Kremlin says Russia will use entire weapons arsenal to defend Kaliningrad if threatened

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Sunday that Russia would use its entire available weapons arsenal to defend the Kaliningrad region if it faced a threat from other countries.

Speaking to Vesti news outlet, Peskov said Russia had not threatened to use nuclear weapons, as he said Western countries had portrayed it.

"We said that this is a region of Russia, and in the event of some kind of threat - and we have heard many statements from hotheads in Poland and other countries - Russia will use its entire available arsenal of weapons. This is not a threat at all," he said.

Turning to Ukraine, Peskov said Russia would continue fighting as long as a peaceful resolution to the war remained impossible, while emphasizing that Moscow considers a negotiated settlement preferable.

"We want peace, and for us it is preferable to achieve it by peaceful means. But while this is impossible, we will fight and fight relentlessly. Those who deem it possible to make plans to deliver a crushing blow to Russia will pay a price for it, as Ukraine is paying now," he said.

Peskov also said Russia was prepared to fight for even 0.01% of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

"Even if it were half a percent, or one-hundredth of a percent - this is the Russian Federation. There is nothing to discuss here," he said.