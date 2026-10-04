Houthis claim missile, drone attacks on Saudi Aramco sites

The Houthi group in Yemen on Sunday claimed missile and drone strikes on facilities of Saudi oil giant Aramco in Riyadh and the Khurais area, east of the capital, causing fires at the targeted sites.

In a video statement posted on US social media platform X, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the group carried out two military operations targeting the company.

He claimed both operations "successfully achieved their objectives," with precise hits causing large fires at the targeted locations.

There was no immediate comment from Saudi authorities or Aramco on the claim.

Saree said the operations were a response to Saudi attacks, alleging that the kingdom had carried out 50 airstrikes and missile attacks over the previous 12 hours on Sanaa and the provinces of Al-Jawf, Taiz, Amran, Hajjah and Saada.

He also claimed that Saudi airstrikes and missile attacks had totaled 1,460 since the escalation began, without specifying the starting date for that figure.

Saree threatened further missile and drone attacks on Saudi sites and oil facilities, saying the group's operations would continue until the attacks stopped and a "blockade" on Yemen was lifted.

The announcement followed Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al-Alimi's declaration of comprehensive military operations against the Houthis to recapture the remaining territory under their control.