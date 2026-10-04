Tanker reports multiple explosions near vessel off Yemen: UK maritime agency

A tanker reported multiple explosions near the vessel off Yemen's coast on Sunday, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

In a warning, UKMTO said the incident occurred 60 nautical miles south of the port city of Mokha.

The tanker's company security officer reported seeing multiple explosions in close proximity to the vessel, the agency said.

"The crew are reported as safe and no environmental impact has been reported," it added.

Authorities are investigating the incident, UKMTO said, advising vessels transiting the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.

The warning did not identify the tanker or indicate what caused the explosions.