US pulls all B-1 bombers from UK air base after suspected attack: Report

A US Air Force B-1 Lancer bomber is pictured on the tarmac at RAF Fairford base in Fairford, south-west England on September 27, 2026, as UK counter-terrorism police investigate an incident near the base in the village of Whelford. (AFP Photo)

The US removed all its B-1 bombers stationed at RAF Fairford air base in the UK following a security incident targeting the facility, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.

"We can acknowledge now that all US bombers that were deployed to RAF Fairford have redeployed to their home stations in the United States," the Pentagon said in a statement.

The redeployment of a dozen B-1 strategic aircraft comes after British counter-terrorism police arrested six suspects in connection with a planned attack on the base that US and British officials said was disrupted last Sunday.

Police initially detained five British men Sept. 27 near RAF Fairford after spotting three suspicious vans.

The suspects were released on police bail while remaining under investigation.

On Oct. 1, counterterrorism officers arrested a 25-year-old British-Iranian dual citizen on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts linked to the incident.

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham said there were "strong indications" pointing to Iranian involvement in the plot, though he stressed that the police investigation remained ongoing.

Tehran strongly denied any connection to the foiled operation.

Washington has used Gloucestershire airfield as a primary staging hub to launch bomber strikes during the Iran war.