US suspends consular services in Brazil over security concerns

The US Embassy and consulates in Brazil said consular services were suspended as of Friday due to security concerns.

"Consular Services in the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Brazil will be suspended starting Friday, October 2 due to security concerns," said the US Mission Brazil in a statement, which did not specify when the services would resume.

"U.S. citizens seeking emergency assistance during this time should not come to the Embassy, the Consulates, or other U.S. diplomatic facilities. If you need emergency assistance, please contact the appropriate Duty Officer," it added.

Separately, the Australian Embassy in the capital Brasilia was closed on Friday "due to security concerns," said Sophie Davies, Australia's ambassador to Brazil.

On X, she said those needing consular assistance should contact the Consular Emergency Centre in Canberra, Australia's capital.

On Sunday Brazil is set to hold general elections, with the nation casting ballots for president, members of parliament, and the governors of its 26 states, among other posts.