Heavy rain causes 'severe damage,' says Spanish premier

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Saturday that heavy rains have brought "severe damage," to parts of the country, saying the night was "especially tough" in Madrigueras.

"The torrential and persistent rains of the last few hours have caused severe damage in many areas of our region. This night has been especially tough in Madrigueras (Albacete)," Sanchez wrote on US social media company X.

Saying that the government is closely monitoring the situation, the prime minister urged caution and asked citizens to follow the instructions issued on official emergency channels.

"All my affection to the family of the woman who has passed away due to the flooding, and all our support and solidarity to the affected neighbors," he added.

His remarks came after weather warnings that torrential rain and potentially damaging flooding are forecast in eastern Spain over the coming days, as cold upper air moves over warm air.

According to media reports Friday, one person died and 90 others were rescued in flash floods in the country as cars were swept away and houses were swamped in south-central and eastern regions.





